See Arcade Fire Dance Through New Orleans in ‘Electric Blue’ Video

Band shares another sparkling disco cut from upcoming 'Everything Now' LP

Arcade Fire released a new album cut entitled “Electric Blue” on Thursday: a dancefloor-friendly number with a thunking beat and cascades of bright guitar.

All the vocals on “Electric Blue” are sung in a dreamy, high register in the manner of seminal disco groups like the Bee Gees. The video follows Arcade Fire’s Régine Chassagne as she struts through New Orleans at night. The clip was filmed in the city during Mardi Gras season, and Chassagne dances through dark streets that are covered with trash from the celebrations. As she grooves, city workers and garbage trucks flow around her, attempting to clean up the mess.

“Electric Blue” will appear on Everything Now along with other advance tracks “Everything Now,” “Creature Comfort” and “Signs of Life.” The new LP was overseen in part by longtime Arcade Fire collaborator Markus Dravs. But the band also brought in new faces to help with production, notably Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and former Pulp bassist Steve Mackey.

After the album’s release, Arcade Fire heads out on the Infinite Content tour, playing dates around the U.S. and Canada.