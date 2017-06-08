See TLC, Snoop Dogg in Sunny, Nostalgic ‘Way Back’ Video

T-Boz and Chilli share memories of their teen years in lead single from upcoming 'TLC' album

TLC barbecue, party and reminisce about the good old days in the new video for “Way Back,” the lead single from their upcoming fifth album.

TLC – now functioning as a duo following the 2002 death of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes – enjoy a festive nostalgia trip in the “Way Back” clip, which is full of brightly colored outfits, neon plastic sunglasses and coordinated dancing. T-Boz and Chilli sing fondly of Prince, Marvin Gaye, James Brown and high school parties, with Snoop Dogg appearing in front of a green screen to deliver his own wistful verse: “Now what the future holds, no one knows/ But the past is a blast, game overload.”

“Way Back” has been rising at Urban Adult Contemporary radio. Last week, the track climbed to No. 14 on the airplay chart, reaching 2.4 million listeners. The single will appear on TLC, which T-Boz and Chilli have called their “final album.” The LP is due out on June 30th.

Starting July 7th, the duo embarks on “I Love the ’90s: The Party Continues Tour” alongside Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie and Montell Jordan.