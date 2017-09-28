Sennheiser Top 50: Avora Records Take the Crown

Share this:

After raising the stakes earlier this year with the offer of a two-year endorsement deal, access to Sennheiser gear and more for their 2017 winner, Sennheiser Top 50 concluded with a battle to remember.

The grand finale of Season Three was held at Hard Rock Café, Mumbai on September 23rd, 2017 and saw a packed house cheer as their favorite bands battled it out for the top spot and to become the face of Sennheiser. The introduction of the first ever zonal finales saw over 500 artists from around the country compete in several rounds before four finalists from East, North, West and South India were chosen–Aizawl-based pop-rock band Avora Records, Delhi rockers Knight Shades, Mumbai rock trio The Family Cheese and Kochi indie band When Chai Met Toast.

The four bands each gave their all during their respective sets but it was eventually Avora Records who made the greatest impression on the evening’s judges–composer trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy, folk-rock singer Raghu Dixit and Bollywood playback singer Papon. When Chai Met Toast were first runners-up while The Family Cheese and Knight Shades came in at second and third respectively. “When I started out with this journey, I had said that I believe music is present across all corners of the country and today I can confidently say that I was right,” said Papon about the show. “Look at the kind of talent we have witnessed! Not just the top four but the immense talent that all the bands have showcased is inspiring.”

Apart from the performances by the top four bands, the Season Three grand finale of Sennheiser Top 50 saw The Raghu Dixit Project and last year’s winners Parvaaz take the stage. “I have come across many bands, and the talent the finalists showcased is undeniably impressive,” Dixit said about the show. “I did not just get to judge it but also had the privilege of performing in front of such a cheering crowd. Sennheiser has raised the bar with the third season and I can’t wait to see what comes next!”

In addition to the endorsement deal and bragging rights, Avora Records bagged additional prizes worth Rs. 20 lakhs and access to the audio company’s gear. “This experience has been nothing short than amazing,” the band said in a statement about their incredible win. “When we started out on this journey we were really looking forward to what Sennheiser has in store for us. This platform has helped us recognise our own capabilities by giving us the required push to create a name in the music industry. The cherry on the top for us has to be associated with a brand like Sennheiser for the next two years.”

After witnessing the success of the evening and the number of people who had turned out to see the four artists compete, Vipin Pungalia, Director, Sennheiser Professional segment, was most proud of being able to provide more and more artists with a platform to showcase their talent. “We wanted to make [Season Three] bigger and better with the zonal finales and the number of entries we received this year were a proof of how much this property has grown since its first edition,” he stated. “It gives me immense happiness to see our finalists perform with such passion.”