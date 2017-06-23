Sennheiser Top 50 Season Three Registrations Open

The nationwide band hunt’s third edition will see Papon, Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Raghu Dixit resume their roles as judges

Following the success of last year’s edition, Sennheiser Top 50 returns for a third run next month, solidifying their status as one of the nation’s biggest gateways for indie bands to showcase their talent. With submissions exceeding 370 artists in 2016 alone, this year the competition will expand to on-ground battles in four zones: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Shillong and Pune.

Artists can register by submitting their songs and recordings through SoundCloud links to the Sennheiser Top 50 website before July 1st. On July 12th, 100 bands will be shortlisted by internal and external juries to proceed to the next phase: voting within zones to choose top three bands from each zone, who will then battle out at regional finales to get into top four. The final four will then compete for the jury at the grand finale in Mumbai for the number one spot and a two-year endorsement deal with Sennheiser.

Last year psychedelic/prog band Parvaaz took home the grand prize after battling it out with New Delhi rockers Barefaced Liar, pop-funk act Peepal Tree, Mumbai-based alt rock act Daira and prog rockers Symphony Novel at the grand finale held at Hard Rock Cafe Worli in September last year. The first season’s winners from 2015 were New Delhi rockers The Local Train.

For more information and to register, click here.