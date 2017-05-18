Home » Artists, Music, News & Updates » Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Dead at 52

Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Dead at 52

The veteran rocker who also led Audioslave died Wednesday night in Detroit

By   | Artists, Music, News & Updates May 18, 2017

  Share
Photo: Matthew Straubmuller/Flickr

According to representative, Cornell’s death was “sudden and unexpected.” Photo: Matthew Straubmuller/Flickr

Veteran rocker Chris Cornell, frontman of both Soundgarden and Audioslave, has reportedly died at the age of 52.

Cornell’s representative Brian Bumbery told the Associated Press that the singer died Wednesday night in Detroit, just hours after performing a show in the city. Bumbery called Cornell’s death “sudden and unexpected” adding that the singer’s wife and family were shocked by it.

Cornell was famous for his skills as a songwriter and was a pioneer of the grunge movement in Seattle in the Nineties. In addition to founding Soundgarden and Audioslave (alongside Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk) Cornell went on to lead the tribute supergroup Temple of the Dog. Also known for dabbling in soundtrack composition, Cornell’s works include “You Know My Name” from Casino Royale [2006] and “The Keeper” from Machine Gun Preacher [2011], the latter even earning him a Golden Globe nomination.

With no cause of death known as of now, Cornell’s family will be working closely with the medical examiner to find out more and have asked for privacy.

  Share

I'm Just Kidding by Cowboy and Sailor Man
  • May 19th, 2017 Groovemeister in New Delhi at Piano Man Jazz Club
  • May 20th, 2017 Mana & Co. in New Delhi at Piano Man Jazz Club
  • May 20th, 2017 Aswekeepsearching + Newton Faulkner + Autograf + MOSKO + Sid Vashi in Mumbai at Razzberry Rhinoceros
  • May 21st, 2017 Lucidreams, Against Evil in Bengaluru at Blue Frog
  • May 21st, 2017 Musician Mixers in New Delhi at Piano Man Jazz Club
complete gig calendar »



Coming Soon
PREVIOUS CONTESTS »
subscribe
Rolling Stone India
© 2017 Rolling Stone India. All Rights Reserved.