Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Dead at 52

The veteran rocker who also led Audioslave died Wednesday night in Detroit

Veteran rocker Chris Cornell, frontman of both Soundgarden and Audioslave, has reportedly died at the age of 52.

Cornell’s representative Brian Bumbery told the Associated Press that the singer died Wednesday night in Detroit, just hours after performing a show in the city. Bumbery called Cornell’s death “sudden and unexpected” adding that the singer’s wife and family were shocked by it.

Cornell was famous for his skills as a songwriter and was a pioneer of the grunge movement in Seattle in the Nineties. In addition to founding Soundgarden and Audioslave (alongside Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk) Cornell went on to lead the tribute supergroup Temple of the Dog. Also known for dabbling in soundtrack composition, Cornell’s works include “You Know My Name” from Casino Royale [2006] and “The Keeper” from Machine Gun Preacher [2011], the latter even earning him a Golden Globe nomination.

With no cause of death known as of now, Cornell’s family will be working closely with the medical examiner to find out more and have asked for privacy.