Switcheroo to Head Out on 13-City Tour Starting Tomorrow

The Bengaluru nu-metal/hard rock band will be joined by Last Remaining Light and The Lightyears Explode in Mumbai, and Dark Light on home turf

For a band that has released only one single so far, Bengaluru nu-metal outfit Switcheroo are doing pretty well for themselves. Starting this week, they will perform 13 gigs across different cities in India as part of the gloriously titled The Enslaved By The Establishment tour.

Switcheroo released the music video for their only official release “King Of The Castle” earlier this year and they plan to hit the studio to record their debut album once the tour is over. “The tour is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, that’s ever been put together for an indie band touring in this country,” says Subhash Rao, who previously organized The Broken Roads Tour in July and November last year featuring Mumbai alt rockers Last Remaining Light, Bengaluru rock band D’s Kitchen and metalcore outfit Final Surrender . The musician formed Switcheroo last year with fellow nu-metal fanatics: vocalist Austyn Goveas, bassist Akshat Kavidayal, drummer Nikhil Abraham and guitarist Kishan Hebbar.

Rao jokes that only after the band made the announcement did they realize the demands of a cross-country tour. “Everyone got back in the gym and started eating healthy from the very next day.”

The Mumbai leg of the The Enslaved By The Establishment tour will feature rock outfit Last Remaining Light and punk rockers The Lightyears Explode. In Bengaluru, they will be joined by city-based psychedelic outfit Dark Light. Switcheroo will be announcing more supporting acts in other cities in the coming days.

Rao says their set will mostly comprise high energy material and fresh songs. After the tour, the band plan on taking a small break before they head back into the studio. “We probably wouldn’t be able to look at each other after spending an entire month breathing the same air,” jokes Rao.

Watch the music video for “King Of The Castle” below:

The Enslaved By The Establishment Tour Dates:

June 6th – Music Mojo at Kappa TV, Thiruvananthapuram

June 8th – The Other Side, Hyderabad

June 9th – Unwind Center, Chennai

June 10th – Purple Haze, Mysore

June 11th – The Humming Tree, Bengaluru, w/ Dark Light

June 15th – Antisocial, New Delhi

June 16th – Cloud 9 – Rooftop Lounge, Shillong

June 17th – Cafe Hendrix, Guwahati

June 18th – Hi Spirits Cafe & Pub, Siliguri

June 20th – Bluefrog, Pune

June 22nd – Antisocial, Mumbai, w/ The Lightyears Explode & Last Remaining Light

June 23rd – Hard Rock Hotel, Goa

July 1st – Retro, Mangalore