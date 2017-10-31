Switzerland’s Voice of Ruin Kick Off Debut India Tour

The metal band from Nyon talk about why they want to look beyond Europe’s already-set circuit for shows

When you have one of the best touring territory in the world in Europe, it’s not surprising that some metal bands wouldn’t venture out. Switzerland’s Voice of Ruin, however, feel it’s very important to think about experiences.

Vocalist Randy Schaller says, “For a band, it’s also exciting to meet new people and get new audience and fans. But it costs a bit more because of the flights, so it’s not always easy to visit Asia and the U.S., but it’s worth the price.”

Coming from a country that’s produced metal veterans such as thrash band Coroner, symphonic act Samael and extreme metallers Triptykon, Voice of Ruin are one of the country’s most active, releasing their second full-length album Purge and Purify in May this year. It’s 10 tracks of pure metal, minus any gimmicks and all rage and intensity, taking on groove, metalcore, thrash and death metal influences.

Voice of Ruin are bringing the record to India for the first time this week, as part of a four-city tour that includes stops in Bengaluru (for gig series Unscene), New Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati between November 2nd and 6th. Schaller says of their setlist, “We really like our new album and we’re going to play it live and add a few singles taken from our previous album and EP.”

The band—who have been making music since 2008—are coming in via Nepal, where they just supported Australian metallers Twelve Foot Ninja at the Silence Festival in Kathmandu. Schaller has plenty memories already accrued from India and Nepal, interacting with bands on the Nepal Earthquake relief concerts Metal For Nepal that took place around the globe. Schaller says, “When I heard about the disaster in April 2015, I directly knew I had to do something to help. I felt especially involved in this because I visited the country and I have friends who live there. We had around 20 shows in 4 countries and it was a success.”

Connecting with Indian bands who performed at Metal for Nepal—such as Mumbai metallers Zygnema and New Delhi groove/tech band Undying Inc.—certainly helped set up the tour. Schaller says although they have to play four shows in seven days, he’s going to make most of any time off. “We will have one day off in Kolkata and we already planned to visit the Kalighat Temple. But one sure thing, we will learn a lot about the culture through the time we will spend with the people here and in the end this is the best way to ‘visit’ a country.”

Voice of Ruin India Tour

November 2nd – The Humming Tree, Bengaluru (Unscene ft Undying Inc., Trash Talk)

November 3rd – Turquoise Cottage Green Park, New Delhi (Head Party ft Undying Inc., Elemental, Killkount)

November 5th – Ahindra Mancha, Kolkata (Bengal Metal Project ft Yonsample, Gutslit, Evil Conscience and more)

November 6th – O2 Panjabari, Guwahati (Into Glory Ride V ft Jammers Graveyard, Orphic Cosmogony and more)

Watch the video for “Snakes in My Head”

