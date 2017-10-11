Veil Of Maya to Tour India in January

The American metallers will stop by New Delhi, Guwahati, Mumbai and headline IIT Madras’ Saarang Rock Night as part of their debut visit to the country

The flittering, polyrhythmic metal of Chicago band Veil Of Maya will make its way to India early next year, as part of their debut India tour between January 10th and 14th.

Best known for their unrelenting metalcore since 2004, Veil Of Maya evolved from deathcore intensity to metalcore and now fashion a djent-edged signature ever since their 2015 album Matriarch, the first to feature clean vocals from the band. Comprising founder-guitarist Marc Okubo, vocalist Lukas Magyar, drummer and co-founder Steve Applebaum and bassist Danny Hauser, Veil Of Maya are currently working up to the release of their sixth album False Idol via Sumerian Records on October 20th.

The band is slated to perform in four cities, in a tour organized by Bengaluru-based event company Bohemian Live (who previously put together the Cannibal Corpse and Suicide Silence-headlined CultFest in 2015)—with shows in New Delhi (January 10th), Guwahati (January 11th), Chennai (at IIT Madras’ annual cultural festival Saarang’s Rock Night on January 13th) and Mumbai (January 14th).

Bohemian Live founder Amarjeet Singha says they always wanted to bring a modern metal band to India ever since they saw the reception for American djent band Periphery in 2012 at the Bengaluru edition of Bacardi NH7 Weekender. He adds, “Knowing the huge fan base that Veil Of Maya has here, we zeroed in on them. They are brilliant in what they do and have such an intense energy on stage. We have been in talks with their management for quite some time to make this happen, and now it is finally on. Also, the timing seems perfect as their new album is due this month. The band is very excited to tour India for the first time knowing that they got a good number of fans in India.”

Veil Of Maya India Tour

January 10th – Antisocial, New Delhi

January 11th – Panjabari, Guwahati

January 13th – IIT Madras, Chennai (headlining Saarang Rock Night 2018)

January 14th – Antisocial, Mumbai

Buy early bird tickets for Rs 1299 for Delhi (here), Mumbai (here) and at Rs 999 for Guwahati (here). Chennai tickets TBC.

Stay tuned for more details.

Watch the video for “Teleute” from Matriarch below.

