Vote for Your Favorite Bands to Win Sennheiser Top 50 Season 3

Pick from 100 bands across genres, which will be shortlisted to the Top 50

Share this:

Sennheiser, in its pursuit of providing a platform to the upcoming talent in the country, announced the top 100 finalists shortlisted for its Sennheiser Top 50 Season 3, a battle of Indian bands to compete and make their way to the Top 50 best bands ranking in India. The third season received over 500 bands registering from different genres.

Vipin Pungalia, Director, Sennheiser Professional Segment India, says, “We are beyond thrilled to have received this overwhelming response from all the zones. All the entries have been beyond compelling and selecting the top 100 amongst the 500 entries received has been a beyond tough task. There is great talent in the country.”

The next phase involves voting within zones to choose the top three bands from each zone, who will then battle it out at regional finales to get into the top four. Bands earning a spot between ranks five to 50 will be decided on the basis of 70 percent jury decision and 30 percent public voting.

The winners of each zone will be announced at zonal finales held in four zones – New Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Pune. This will then be followed by a grand finale in Mumbai where the top four bands will compete for a jury to clinch the top spot.

Sennheiser is raising the stakes this year with a two-year endorsement deal which will give the artist access to Sennheiser gear by being the face of the audio company for the next year as well as prizes worth Rs.20 lacs.

Voting for your favorite bands is now open, so help them with a chance to showcase their talent and be judged by some of the leading artists in the industry such as Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Raghu Dixit and Papon.

Vote for your favorite band here. Below are the top 100 bands.