Watch Beck’s Slimy ‘Colors’ Video

Beck has released his slimy and vibrant new video for “Colors,” the title track off the singer’s just-released new album.

A year after Beck aligned with meme-making visual artists for his “Wow” video, the singer again pairs new music with a viral trend in the form of an “autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR)” video.

In those popular YouTube videos, unseen people’s hands plunge, squish and claw their way through colorful, gooey substances. Beck’s “Slime Visualizer” video for “Colors” mimics that sensation.

The pop-minded Colors is Beck’s upbeat follow-up to 2013’s Morning Phase, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year. The album includes previous singles “Dreams,” “Wow” and “Up All Night.”

Watch the music video for “Colors” below: