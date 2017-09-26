Type to search

Watch Belle and Sebastian’s Intimate ‘We Were Beautiful’ Video

Scottish indie-pop band follow Glasgow natives on Saturday morning in clip for new single

Ryan Reed Sep 26, 2017

Belle and Sebastian released an intimate video for their new single, "We Were Beautiful."

Belle and Sebastian released an intimate video for their new single, “We Were Beautiful.” Director Blair Young follows a handful of ordinary people – a taxi driver, a woman on her long work commute, a sleeping child, two lovers – as they navigate their disparate lives on a Saturday morning in the band’s native Glasgow.

Between the slice-of-life scenes, the Scottish indie-pop band performs their dizzying synth-rock track in what appears to be an elementary school classroom. “We Were Beautiful,” which the band released in July, follows their 2015 LP, Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance.

Belle and Sebastian also announced a 2018 European tour launching February 5th in Antwerp, Belgium and concluding March 27th in Dublin, Ireland. The 32-date trek follows a recently wrapped North American jaunt, which included festival gigs at New York City’s Panorama and Montreal’s Osheaga.

The band inadvertently made headlines during the trek by mistakenly leaving their drummer, Richard Colburn, at a North Dakota Walmart before leaving for a gig in St. Paul, Minnesota. After enlisting Twitter for help, the band located their percussionist and reunited in time for the show.

 Watch the music video for “We Were Beautiful” below:

