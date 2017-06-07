Watch Blink-182’s Endearing Home Movies in Charming New Music Video

Band documents life-before-tour in clip for 'California' cut "Home Is Such a Lonely Place"

Blink-182 share their home movies in the poignant new video for “Home Is Such a Lonely Place,” off their 2016 album, California.

The Jason Goldwatch-directed clip uses Super 8 cameras to capture bandmates Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba interacting with friends and family as they prepare to leave home on tour. The endearing clip includes footage of Hoppus teaching his son guitar, Skiba playing with his pet pitbulls and Barker inking up his son’s face with temporary tattoos. As the acoustic-driven ballad strives forward, all three members leave home and arrive at an arena where they take the stage to bash out one last massive chorus.

In May, Blink-182 released a deluxe edition of California, which included 11 new songs and an acoustic version of album cut “Bored to Death.” The band will embark on an international tour June 9th and another North American leg July 28th at Citi Field in New York City.

Blink-182 released California last June. The album notably marked the group’s first with Skiba and without co-founder, Tom DeLonge, who left Blink-182 in 2015. DeLonge has since thrown himself into a massive multi-media project, To the Stars, which comprises music, film and books.