Watch Bruno Mars Strip Down ‘That’s What I Like’ on ‘Charlie Rose’

Bruno Mars and his backing band the Hooligans delivered a stripped-down but still funky rendition of “That’s What I Like” on Charlie Rose Monday.

The barebones arrangement featured a guitar, bass and piano while Mars and two members of his band sat at a table and used their fists to provide percussion. The performance placed the focus on Mars’ remarkable voice and his gorgeous multi-part harmonies with the Hooligans.

Mars also sat down for an interview with Rose, during which he talked about “That’s What I Like” and how his latest album, 24k Magic, was inspired by childhood heroes such as Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Mariah Carey and New Edition. “This is what we were dancing to at school functions, at a barbecue,” Mars said. “So, that feeling, that emotion I wanted to capture, that’s what I was chasing. I’d think about those songs and it makes me feel like, ‘Man, it was fun to dance, it was cool to smile on the dance floor with a girl and flirt with a girl on the dance floor.'”

Mars also spoke about the place of music in a world rife with conflict and division. Mars said it was a “luxury” to be able to bring people together at his concerts, but admitted there was something unnerving about the experience. “We’re creating this positive vibe and everyone’s dancing and it feels like we’re all in love,” he said. “It’s a great night. And then, you go to the hotel room and watch the news, and that’s not what’s happening. It’s very – it’s tricky because I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m creating my world. I’m creating my America. I’m creating what I want to feel every day.”

Watch Bruno Mars perform “That’s What I Like” on Charlie Rose below: