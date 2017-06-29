Home » New Music, News & Updates, Videos » Watch Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Pharrell’s Funked Out ‘Feels’ Trip

Watch Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Pharrell’s Funked Out ‘Feels’ Trip

Big Sean joins trio on hyper-stylized island getaway in new clip for 'Funk Wav Bounces' single

New Music, News & Updates, Videos June 29, 2017

Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean join Calvin Harris for a gossamer island getaway in the new video for “Feels.” The track will appear on Harris’ upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, out June 30th.

The clip is set on a hyper-stylized beachside set that splits the difference between Willy Wonka and Perry’s Teenage Dream-era Candyland aesthetic. Pharrell delivers his verses by a psychedelic cove filled with water that changes color while Perry sings the sultry “Feels” hook in a flower-filled field. Big Sean also appears to deliver his verse atop a wooden throne with parrots perched over his shoulders. Harris pops up throughout the gauzy clip, strapped with a bass and plucking the track’s husky funk groove. 

“Feels” is one of several all-star collaborations Harris has shared in the lead-up to Funk Wav Bounces. He previously released “Slide” with Frank Ocean and Migos, “Heatstroke” with Pharrell, Young Thug and Ariana Grande and “Rollin” with Future and Khalid. The LP will also feature Schoolboy Q, D.R.A.M., Travis Scott, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty and more.

