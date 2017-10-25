Watch Camila Cabello’s Telenovela-Inspired ‘Havana’ Video

Share this:

Camila Cabello stars in her own telenovela in her new video for “Havana,” featuring Young Thug. The clip closes with a card reading, “This is dedicated to the dreamers,” likely a reference to immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Cabello plays several roles throughout the video, starting with the heroine of a spicy telenovela as well as the young woman watching the show, Karla, who would rather stay inside than go out with her sister. Despite a spirited, and hilarious, pep talk from her abuela – “I know you’d rather be home, but life isn’t going to come knocking on your door” – Karla remains on the couch and only leaves the apartment to go see a movie.

At the theater, Cabello also plays the star of the film, sauntering through a smoky club, downing shots and tearing up the dance floor as Young Thug delivers his “Havana” guest verse. But when Cabello leaves her lover at the end, Karla complains to the screen, prompting the singer to retort: “If you don’t like my story, go write your own.” Outside, Karla begins to take the advice to heart, dancing down the street and prompting a young man to fall off his bicycle in awe. After she helps him up, the two immediately begin to dance.

“Havana” will appear on Cabello’s forthcoming solo debut, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. A release date for the record has yet to be announced.