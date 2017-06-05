Watch Coldplay, Ariana Grande Cover Oasis at One Love Manchester

Singers lead stadium-sized sing-along of "Don't Look Back in Anger"

Coldplay performed Oasis‘ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” with Ariana Grande at the One Love Manchester concert, with the band leading a stadium-sized sing-along of the (What’s the Story) Morning Glory track.

“You’ve been singing for us, and now we want to sing for you,” Chris Martin told Grande prior to the performance.

The Oasis classic has become an anthem for the city following the May 22nd terror attack, with Mancunians singing “Don’t Look Back in Anger” during a public memorial in Manchester; Oasis hail from the British city.

“I love Manchester, and Oasis is part of my childhood,” the mourner who spearheaded that sing-along, Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, told The Guardian after the incident. “‘Don’t look back in anger’ – that’s what this is about. We can’t be looking backward to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future… We’re all going to join together, we’re all going to get on with it because that’s what Manchester does.”

Coldplay’s One Love Manchester set also featured “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida” and the Chainsmokers collaboration “Something Just Like This.”

Following Coldplay’s set, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher made an unannounced appearance to perform his former band’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” and his new solo single “Wall of Glass.” Martin then returned to play guitar and handle backup vocals for Gallagher on Oasis’ “Live Forever.”

This wasn’t the first time Coldplay performed alongside Grande: At the 2015 Global Citizen Festival in New York, Martin joined Grande for the Harry Styles-penned “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart.”