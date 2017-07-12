Home » News & Updates, Videos » Watch Coldplay Fan in Wheelchair Perform With Band After Crowd-Surfing

Watch Coldplay Fan in Wheelchair Perform With Band After Crowd-Surfing

Fan plays harmonica onstage while Chris Martin improvises song about Dublin

One Coldplay fan got to experience the aural brilliance of the band up close when he was brought onstage during their sold-out show in Dublin. A young man named Rob can be seen in fan-shot footage crowd-surfing in a wheelchair, something that unsurprisingly caught lead singer Chris Martin’s eye.

“A lad accidentally fell on me and was extremely apologetic,” Rob told BBC News of how he came to be hoisted on the shoulders of dozens of other Coldplay fans that night. “He and his friends insisted on lifting me and getting me a better view. Chris Martin invited me up onstage so that I was on stage with Coldplay.”

The Coldplay enthusiast, who raised his arms in triumph as the crowd hoisted him slowly toward the stage, was stunned by the whole incident. “83,000 people cheering, and I was in the middle,” he told BBC.

Once onstage, Martin gave Rob a huge hug and improvised a song about him and Dublin, with Rob joining in on a harmonica. “He is 29-years-old and training is his job,” Martin crooned, later adding, “Here we are in Dublin, what an awesome crowd. I’ve been around the whole wide world, never seen anybody so loud.”

Coldplay later shared a clip of the touching moment to their official Facebook page with the caption, “Amazing scenes in Dublin this evening.” 

Rob told BBC News he’s glad that his experience at the concert can offer a small spot of positivity amid what has been a particularly rough news cycle.

“In a time where we’re seeing the horrors of London, Manchester, and Paris, I hope this shows that if you get yourself out there, you never know what’s going to happen,” he said, adding, “I would like to thank Chris for an amazing experience.”

Coldplay is currently on the European leg of its Head Full of Dreams Tour.

 
 

