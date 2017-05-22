Watch Dan Auerbach’s Ode to Teenage Mischief in ‘Waiting on a Song’ Video

Rocker pays homage to Nashville songwriters, reveals tour dates with John Prine, album track list

Dan Auerbach looks back at the revelatory period between high school and college in his nostalgic, Seventies-styled video for “Waiting on a Song.” Director Bryan Schlam helmed the hilarious, slightly melancholy clip, which follows a group of teenage boys through one last collective summer of booze, weed and sex

Throughout the video, the kids drink at an empty race track, shoot beer cans, craft an apple pipe and hit up the local diner. John Prine and Pat McLaughlin – two of Auerbach’s chief collaborators and songwriting partners on Waiting on a Song, his second solo LP – appear in cameos.

“Not only does the video evoke the feeling of the song, but it also pays tribute to the great tradition of Nashville songwriters,” said Auerbach in a statement. “It also has appearances by other Nashville songwriters, like Michael Heeney and Luke Dick, as well as David Ferguson who was the executive producer on the album with me.”

Schlam said hearing the track immediately conjured “summer hijinks, basically anything that could happen during the last summer between high school and college.” He added, “I’ve always wanted to make a movie about that weight, the feeling of moving from childhood to pseudo adulthood.”

Auerbach recorded Waiting on a Song at his Nashville studio, Easy Eye Sound, last summer with a crew of iconic session musicians, including drummer Gene Chrisman, bassist Dave Roe and pianist Bobby Wood. “I learned so much from these guys,” the Black Keys frontman recently told Rolling Stone, calling the record “a whole history of everything I love about music.”

Waiting On A Song Track List

1. Waiting On A Song

2. Malibu Man

3. Livin’ In Sin

4. Shine On Me

5. King Of A One Horse Town

6. Never In My Wildest Dreams

7. Cherrybomb

8. Stand By My Girl

9. Undertow

10. Show Me