Watch DJ Khaled, Nas, Travis Scott in Cinematic ‘It’s Secured’ Video

Police chase, party highlight producer's clip for all-star 'Grateful' track

By   | Artists, New Music, News & Updates, Videos June 27, 2017

DJ Khaled unites with Nas and Travis Scott in his action movie-styled video for “It’s Secured,” an all-star collaboration from the producer’s newly released 10th album, Grateful.

Director Eif Rivera cuts between three scenes: the trio rapping near an underpass, a glitzy party hyping high-dollar alcohol and a robbery getaway that ends in a police chase and armed standoff. At various points, Scott performs the song’s descending, auto-tuned hook while standing on a truck.

As he often does, Nas dominates the cut with a laid-back verse about his rap legacy. “For them it was hustle or death; I reshuffled my deck,” he rhymes over Khaled’s unrelenting synths. “I gave myself a good hand/ Probably ran through a hundred million/ Per decade, I’m not phased.”

Scott also joined Khaled, Rick Ross and Big Sean on Grateful track “On Everything” and appeared in its recently issued video. Nas joined the producer on “Nas Album Done” from Khaled’s 2016 LP, Major Key.  

