Watch: Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess Talks Police Escorts on Tour, influences, ‘Images and Words’

No stranger to India or even being influenced by (and working with) Indian musicians, prog metal band Dream Theater’s keyboardist Jordan Rudess is delighted to hear that there are bands such as Agam and The Pineapple Express who take Indian classical music influences alongside DT inspirations.

In a video interview ahead of their October 8th India debut in Mumbai, Rudess says, “To me that kind of fusion is the best kind of prog.” He namechecks his own influences, including art/prog pioneers Genesis, jazz fusion supergroup Shakti and Mozart.

The band makes their long-awaited debut in the country, on their Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary tour. Although Rudess wasn’t a member of the band when their seminal second album released in 1990, he says about how they felt at the time, “One of the things that kept those guys grounded, when you’re this kind of musician, the most important thing is your dedication to your art-form.”

In this three-minute interview, the keyboardist also talks about the things he’ll never get used to about touring. “There are some things you can’t get used to – like driving in other people’s cars and having police escorts.” Like it or not, there’s probably some more VIP treatment heading DT’s way when they play a host of new cities in Asia.