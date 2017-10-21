Watch Evanescence’s Reflective New ‘Imperfection’ Video

Video gives “internal picture of processing loss, and life, speaking from an adult’s perspective to my past self,” Amy Lee says

Share this:

Evanescence have shared their reflective new video for “Imperfection,” a song off the band’s upcoming album Synthesis.

Shot in Los Angeles, the video’s opening minutes focus on a young girl shell-shocked following an unseen tragedy. Those images are juxtaposed with Evanescence singer Amy Lee sitting at a bus stop on a rain-soaked night. After two minutes of stirring strings, the video, which continues Evanescence’s collaboration with director P.R. Brown, visually unfurls.

“This collaboration with P.R. Brown has just gotten better and more crucial as we’ve gone along,” Amy Lee said of the video in a statement. “It started out with the Synthesis artwork, I told him how I saw the music, as this co-existence of synthetic and organic, the contrast and the blend of two very different elements. He interpreted that visually into mixing media, hand painting on photographs, putting every shot into its own unique universe.”

Lee continued, “The idea for the ‘Imperfection’ video was about bringing that art to life, and capturing the emotion of the lyrics. Our amazing young actress, Rogue Parker, plays the role of me as a girl, my inner-self. The video is meant to give visual to feeling, an internal picture of processing loss, and life, speaking from an adult’s perspective to my past self.”

Brown added, “This is such a powerful track that resonates on a truly emotional level. The goal we wanted to achieve in the video was to create a visual translation of the music and reveal the meaning in an abstract way. We all struggle in life and need help to get through everything. In this case we wanted to show that sometimes the strength needed to get through has to come from you.”

“Imperfection,” Synthesis‘ closing track, is one of two new songs (along with “Hi-Lo) that Evanescence recorded for their new album, which features orchestral reworked versions of songs from Evanescence’s prior three LPs. Synthesis is out November 10th.

Watch the video below;