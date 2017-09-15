Watch Fall Out Boy’s Outlaw Thriller ‘The Last of the Real Ones’ Video

Share this:

Fall Out Boy paired their upbeat new single “The Last of the Real Ones” with a disturbing video following two outlaws dressed in llama costumes. The criminal duo drive out to a deserted locale, start a fire and bludgeon bound-and-gagged bassist Pete Wentz to death with a shovel.

“The Last of the Real Ones” is featured on the band’s upcoming upcoming eighth LP, Mania, out January 18th, 2018. Singer Patrick Stump dominates the track with his limber vocals over a brash piano progression. “Tell me am I the only one, even if it’s not true,” Stump sings.

“[It’s] that kind of love you feel for someone because of their glitches, not in spite of them,” bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz said in a statement. “Where you feel the vacuum of them everywhere … and your heart just feels like TNT, quicksand and oblivion all at once.”

The band also announced a headlining North American tour kicking off October 20th in Cleveland, Ohio and concluding November 18th in Phoenix, Arizona. Blackbear and Jaden Smith will support the quartet on the 20-date trek.

Fall Out Boy will honor one “local champion” in each city on the trek as par of a new campaign created to “spread a little light during dark times.” Fans can post a video or photo on Instagram with the hashtag #FOBChampion to nominate an individual who has made an impact on their community.

Each winner will win tickets to their local tour date and be invited onstage during the set. Fall Out Boy will also shout out the winner on their Instagram and make a monetary donation to the charity of their choice via the Fall Out Boy Fund. One dollar for each ticket sale from the tour will benefit the fund, which supports various charities. All proceeds from the November 7th Houston show will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Fall Out Boy 2017 U.S. Tour Dates

October 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

October 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

October 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

October 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

November 2 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

November 3 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

November 7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

November 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

November 12 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

November 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

November 15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

November 17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

November 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena