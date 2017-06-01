Home » Music, New Music, News & Updates, Videos » Watch: Foo Fighters Release Surprise New Single ‘Run’

Watch: Foo Fighters Release Surprise New Single 'Run'

In the new video the American rockers parody their future selves in an old-age home

American rockers Foo Fighters surprised fans today with the release of their brand new single “Run.” The track is the group’s first release since they put out their free Saint Cecilia EP in late 2015. “Run” captures that classic Foo’s sound, opening with Dave Grohl’s light plucking on the guitar before the song bursts into an up-tempo melodic hard rock anthem.

The accompanying music video – directed by Grohl – captures the band parodying their future selves while performing to an old-aged home. Midway through the video the all hell breaks loose as the senior citizens fight the staff and escape. What ensues is a riot, a party on the streets and a superbly choreographed dance done by ‘old people.’ 

The group – who are currently on tour – will perform at this month’s Glastonbury Festival as well as in Asia in August. 

 

