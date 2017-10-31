Watch Kendrick Lamar Eat Chinese Takeout in New Video With Rich the Kid

‘DAMN.’ rapper also lounges on sports car in clip for collaborative track, “New Freezer”

Kendrick Lamar struts around, eating Chinese takeout in a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey, in a surreal clip for “New Freezer,” the rapper’s collaborative track with Rich the Kid.

The video opens with the mysterious shot of a handgun emerging from velvet red curtains. From there, Rich the Kid cruises around a city late at night in a futuristic car, revels in a huge pile of cash and hangs out near a pay phone against a deep-black backdrop. When not eating leftovers, Lamar pops up in a different – more conventional – sports car.

Rich the Kid issued a pair of mixtapes this year: The Rich Forever Way and a Rich Forever 3, a joint release with Famous Dex and Jay Critch.

Lamar will launch the European leg of his DAMN. tour on February 7th in Dublin. He’s recently guested on tracks from DJ Kay Slay (along with Mac Miller and Kevin Gates), Compton rapper YG Hootie, Rapsody, Future, SZA, Vince Staples and Mike Will Made-It. Skrillex released a volatile remix of Lamar’s single “Humble” in September.

Watch the music video below: