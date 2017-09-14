Type to search

Watch Lana Del Rey’s Futuristic, Gloomy ‘White Mustang’ Video

Singer’s relationship with musician fizzles out in clip for ‘Lust for Life’ single

Ryan Reed Sep 14, 2017
Lana Del Rey ponders a precarious romance in her “White Mustang” video, set in a futuristic L.A. The clip opens by zooming in on the singer’s CGI mansion, where she gazes longingly at her distant, preoccupied musician boyfriend (Icelandic actor Eðvarð Egilsson). The piece climaxes with a blank-faced Del Rey driving around in the titular vehicle, soundtracked by a mariachi trumpet solo.

The singer details this ill-fated relationship in the lyrics. “Slippin’ on my dress in soft filters/ Everybody said you’re a killer,” she croons over piano and electronics. “But I couldn’t stop the way I was feeling/ The day your record dropped.”

The “White Mustang” video is Del Rey’s third promoting her recent Number One LP, Lust for Life, following clips for “Love” and the title-track (featuring the Weeknd).

The vocalist’s fifth album also includes collaborations with A$AP Rocky (“Summer Bummer,” “Groupie Love”), Stevie Nicks (“Beautiful People Beautiful Problems”) and Sean Ono Lennon (“Tomorrow Never Came”).

