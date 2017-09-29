Watch Lil Yachty’s Lustrous ‘Lady in Yellow’ Video

Share this:

Lil Yachty broods in bright colors in the new video for “Lady in Yellow.” The track appears on the Atlanta rapper’s debut album, Teenage Emotions.

The clip opens with a young woman returning from the store and organizing her groceries in color-coordinated cabinets. Fittingly, the camera zooms in on the jar of mustard she places in the yellow cabinet before cutting to a clip of Yachty stepping out of a yellow cab.

As Yachty croons the syrupy slow jam, the “Lady in Yellow” clip continues to embrace all things flaxen. The MC dons an array of yellow outfits, bounces on a sun-colored trampoline and pines for a woman in a golden outfit who pedals around him on a tawny bicycle.

Lil Yachty released Teenage Emotions in March. Yachty recently wrapped up a summer tour in support of the LP, though he does have a pair of dates scheduled for October: A hometown show in Atlanta on the 20th and a set at the Lost Lake Festival in Phoenix on the 21st.

Watch the music video for “Lady In Yellow” below: