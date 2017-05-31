Home » New Music, News & Updates, Videos » Watch Martin Garrix, Troye Sivan’s Vulnerable New ‘There For You’ Video

Watch Martin Garrix, Troye Sivan’s Vulnerable New ‘There For You’ Video

Producer, singer-songwriter unite on glitchy EDM single, which they debuted at Coachella

May 31, 2017

Australian singer/YouTube sensation Troye Sivan and Dutch DJ-producer Martin Garrix unite on the atmospheric new single, “There For You.” Over Garrix’s lush production, built on manipulated vocal samples and glitchy electronics, Sivan reflects back on a rough 2016: “Somewhere I lost a piece of me, smoking cigarettes on balconies … Last year took a toll on me/ But I made with you next to me.”

The EDM duo hyped the collaboration with a cinematic video, which highlights both the loneliness and exhilaration of life as a touring musician. One second, Sivan and Garrix are pensively gazing out hotel windows in San Francisco; the next, they’re performing onstage in front of mesmerized fans snapping cellphone photos.

Garrix said the collaboration was Sivan’s idea. “I’ve been a fan for ages, and he had an idea for this record, sent it over and the rest is history,” Garrix said. “He’s a true artist and on top of that, a good friend.”

Sivan and Garrix premiered “There For You” in April at the Coachella Festival. The track follows Garrix’s recent viral hit with Dua Lipa, “Scared to Be Lonely.”

