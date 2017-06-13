Home » Artists, News & Updates, Videos » Watch the Weeknd’s Mysterious New ‘Secrets’ Video

Watch the Weeknd’s Mysterious New ‘Secrets’ Video

Singer drops latest visual from his 2016 album 'Starboy'

The Weeknd unveiled another music video off his 2016 LP Starboy, this time for his new single “Secrets.”

The video, filmed in part at the University of Toronto, sees Abel Tesfaye navigating long circuitous hallways, rooms full of mirrors and other structural anomalies in search of a woman who is also being pursued by Canadian singer Black Atlass.

The Pedro Martin-Calero-directed  video mysteriously ends with some body-switching and the Weeknd strolling outside in the snow, where he confronts a massive levitating crucifix.

“Secrets,” which interpolates the chorus from the Romantics’ Eighties hit “Talking in Your Sleep” as well as samples Tears for Fears’ “Pale Shelter,” follows the Weeknd’s Starboy videos for “I Feel It Coming,””Starboy,” “Reminder,” “Party Monster” and “False Alarm.”

