Watch the Trailer for ‘Suede Gully’ Featuring Divine, Prabh Deep and More

The collaborative anthem brings together numerous rappers, dancers and artists to showcase India’s street culture

Rolling Stone India
Rolling Stone India Oct 30, 2017
In a bid to celebrate Indian street-style and urban culture, artists from around the country have collaborated on “Suede Gully,” a hip-hop anthem and music video. Composed by Sneha Khanwalkar [music director of the Gangs of Wasseypur films] the upcoming project will feature eight rappers, 30 dancers and seven street artists coming together to showcase their skills and to represent India’s unique blend of culture and urban style.

“Suede Gully” which premieres on November 5th features three distinct art forms—Mumbai rapper Divine and his team of hip-hop artists like Prabh Deep, Shillong rap crew Khasi Bloodz and Madurai-based artist Madurai Souljour. Each artist will showcase their skills in a variety of languages including Hindi, Punjabi, English, Tamil and Khasi.

Mumbai’s Mukti Mohan and a team of 36 dancers will also be a part of “Suede Gully”—these include several solo artists from across the country as well as popular dance crews like Bengaluru’s Black Ice crew, North East-based Unity One and Mumbai’s Flying Machine.

From rangolis to spray-paint, street art has always been at the core of self-expression and street artists Shilo Shiv Suleman, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, Anpu Varkey and more feature their work in the video to keep the culture alive and hopefully portray its importance to urban culture.

