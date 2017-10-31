Winners Announced for ZOD! Club Wear Guess The Cover Star Contest

The winning participants will walk away with ZOD! Club Wear gift vouchers worth ₹2499

Last week, we announced our ZOD! Club Wear contest, asking you to spot the cover star in ZOD’s latest commercial. The competition closed yesterday and if you haven’t guessed already, the cover star featured was Ed Sheeran from our April 2017 edition.

The five lucky winners who were able to spot the “Shape of You” hitmaker in the commercial were Leena Jindal, Tushar Patil, Sunita Katyal, Amit Ranjan and Piyush Puri.

Each winner receives gift vouchers from ZOD! Club Wear worth ₹2499. The winners can send in their personal details such as phone number, email address and postal address via direct message to Rolling Stone India’s Facebook page to receive their prizes.

Watch the ZOD! Club Wear commercial below.