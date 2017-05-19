See Photos From Chris Cornell’s Last Show With Soundgarden

Lead singer was found dead in his Detroit hotel room hours after show

Chris Cornell, one of the great frontmen in rock of the last 30 years, died of an apparent suicide Wednesday night after he played one last show with Soundgarden, the band that made him famous. The group, who reunited in 2010 after a 1997 breakup, played the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Wednesday night hours before Cornell was found dead on his bathroom floor at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel a few hours after the show. Video has also surfaced of the band leading the crowd through a blistering rendition of one of their biggest hits, “Spoonman.”

Cornell, whose career also included time in Temple of the Dog, the supergroup Audioslave and a solo career, was 52.

Soundgarden performed at The Fox Theatre in Detroit on 5-17-17.